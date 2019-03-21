Tom H. Smith, 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late Tom Parker Smith and Eva Farris Smith, was born Aug. 27, 1938 in Hart County, Kentucky. He died at 3:47 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Louisville.



He professed faith in Christ and was a member of First United Methodist Church.



He united in marriage to Earldeen "Deen" Atwood June 20, 1960 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2018.



He is survived by two daughters: Tommi Hamilton and husband, Bob of Montgomery, Texas and Terri Gabriel and husband, T. J. of Gainesville, Georgia; five grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral Service was Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Pastor Bob Langlois and Pastor Mike Coppersmith. Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.