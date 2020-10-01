1/1
Tom Rose
1939 - 2020
Tom Rose, 80, of Campbellsville, son the late Lindsey Rose and Hallie Cox Rose Chaney, was born on Nov. 16, 1939, in Taylor County.
He died at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He was a retired firefighter with the Campbellsville Fire Department after some 28 years of service and an avid collector of fire memorabilia who also enjoyed putting together plastic models.
He united in marriage to Virginia Butler on July 11, 1961.
Besides his wife, Virginia Rose, of Campbellsville, he is survived by: one brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Billy Butler, Frances Morris, Allie Pierce and husband, Norman, and Ruby Rose; three nephews and five nieces: James Pierce and wife, Michelle, Susan Burress, Nancy Kitt and husband, Chuck, Bonnie Collins and husband, Jeff, Jamie Rose and wife, Rhonda, Billy Robinson, Tammie Green and husband, Bill, and Joyce Rose, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers: Catherine Marie Rose, Jimmy Rose and Bobby Rose.
His funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Durham.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River or Gideon Bibles and may be made at the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Virginia.
Wanda Nelson
