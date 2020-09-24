1/
Tommy Ann Pyles
Tommy Ann Pyles, 79, the daughter of the late Tommie and Dorothy (Rucker) Brockman, was born on Oct. 23, 1940, in Taylor County.
She died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Campbellsville at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Pyles, of Campbellsville; a son, Brad Pyles (Mary), of Wilmore; two grandchildren; a brother; an aunt and a special friend.
Her funeral service was held on Sept. 22 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Dicken officiating.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
