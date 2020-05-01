Travis Edward Payne, 77, of Campbellsville, the son of the late Sam W. and Mayme (Rayley) Payne, was born on Feb. 10, 1943, in Marion County.
He died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Lexington at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Anna (Bright) Payne, of Campbellsville; a son, Travis "TJ" Payne Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other family and friends.
In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services were performed privately, per executive order.
Burial was in the Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 1, 2020