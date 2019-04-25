Valerie Amber Baldwin

Guest Book
  • " To Michael and entire family, So sorry to hear about the..."
    - Uly & Mae
  • "We did so much together, water tubing, drag race, Nascar..."
    - Donna McCorkle
  • "My Condolences to Valerie's Family. You could only smile..."
    - Steve Norris
  • "Val you truly was amazing woman and friend. I've known you..."
    - Henry and Amy Hollingsworth
  • "Sending prayers I am so sorry!"
    - Laura McLeod
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
Obituary
Valerie Amber Baldwin, 36, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was fiercely loyal, protective, compassionate, a servant of the people and an amazing firefighter/EMT. She changed careers so she could have more time with her children. Any downtime she had away from work was spent with family.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Dean Baldwin Jr.; one son, Ayden Baldwin; one daughter, Aurora Baldwin; her parents, Roger and Maria Gelperin; two brothers, Matthew (Angela) Gelperin and Michael Gelperin; two sisters, Samantha (Tracy Finch) Gelperin and Amanda Gelperin; father and mother-in-law, Michael (Lisa) Baldwin Sr.; and brother-in-law, Andy (Gina) Baldwin.
The funeral was 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
