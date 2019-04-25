Valerie Amber Baldwin, 36, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was fiercely loyal, protective, compassionate, a servant of the people and an amazing firefighter/EMT. She changed careers so she could have more time with her children. Any downtime she had away from work was spent with family.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Dean Baldwin Jr.; one son, Ayden Baldwin; one daughter, Aurora Baldwin; her parents, Roger and Maria Gelperin; two brothers, Matthew (Angela) Gelperin and Michael Gelperin; two sisters, Samantha (Tracy Finch) Gelperin and Amanda Gelperin; father and mother-in-law, Michael (Lisa) Baldwin Sr.; and brother-in-law, Andy (Gina) Baldwin.
The funeral was 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019