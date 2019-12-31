Velma Alene Brewer Skaggs, 79, of Hodgenville, died on Dec. 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a faithful member of Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church in Hodgenville and a homemaker who loved to be outside gardening. She loved everyone and was so proud to be a mother, grandmother and friend to many.
She was also a volunteer at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home for several years and a former Young At Heart Choir member at First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lee Skaggs; her parents, Elzie Willian and Sadie Truman Warren Brewer; two sisters, Betty Ann Brewer and Norma Lee Skaggs and six brothers: Clarence Heistand Brewer, Harold Willian Brewer, Lloyd Harrison Brewer, David Eugene Brewer, Larry Daniel Brewer and James A. Brewer.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandy (David) Wells and Shannon (Kent) Ballough, both of Hodgenville; a son, Nathan Skaggs, of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Catherleen Brewer and Margie Brewer, both of Levelwoods and Shellie Allen, of Hodgenville; six grandchildren: Josh Claywell, Jasmine (Donald) Fink, Jessica Wells, Kasey Wells, Kristen Williams and Alex Ballough and two great-grandchildren, Noah Harris and Emily Fink.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church in Hodgenville with Rev. Wallace Votaw, Rev. Andrew Singh and Rev. Allen Firquin officiating.
Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019