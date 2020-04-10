Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Jean (Mast) Hershberger. View Sign Service Information Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home 209 West Court Street Greensburg , KY 42743 (270)-932-4886 Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Jean Mast Hershberger, 57, was born on Aug. 8, 1962, in Arcola, Illinois, to Mary O. Diener Mast, of Greensburg, and the late Fred Mast.

She died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home in Summersville.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Summersville Mennonite Church. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Mast, and her sister-in-law, Tina (Allen) Mast.

She is survived by her husband, James Hershberger, owner of Summersville Small Engine; her mother, Mary Diener Mast; six children: Alvin and Verba Hershberger of Lucas, Ohio, Lisa and Frederich Knepp of Grandview, Texas, Nelson Hershberger of Chicago, Illinois, Josiah Hershberger of Auburn, Kentucky, Ina and Andrew Peachey of Mannsville, New York and Samuel Hershberger of Greensburg; two grandsons and two granddaughters5; eight brothers: Kenneth and Esther Mast of Pen-Yan, New York, Allen Mast of Troy, Pennsylvania, Willis and Ruth Mast of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, Olen Mast, also of Myerstown, Vernon and Beth Mast of Heron, Montana, Roger and Faye Mast of Elliotesburg, Pennsylvania, James and Christine of Middleburg, Pennsylvania, Harold and Stacy Mast of Mifflinsburg, Pennsylvania.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear, funeral services were conducted privately.

Burial followed in the Summersville Mennonite Church Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg is in charge of the arrangements.

