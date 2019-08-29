Vernice Fay (Mouser) Sprowles Carnes, 84, was born on Sept. 30, 1934, to the late James Alfred Mouser and Pearl (Kidd) Jenkins.
She died on Aug. 22, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.
She originally united in marriage to Simon Day Akin, who preceded her in death.
She later married Ervin Sprowles, who also preceded her in death.
After his death, she married Clifford Carnes, who preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2016.
She is survived by one son, Larry Akin, of Campbellsville, and seven step-children: Kenneth Sprowles, Joyce Summers and Robin Burton, all of Campbellsville, Glen Sprowles of Greensburg, Clifford Larry Carnes of Greensburg, Robert Carnes of Michigan and Dennis Carnes of Indiana; six grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and several other family and friends.
Besides her husbands, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Genia Sherrill; a son, Thomas Sprowles; four stepchildren: Jimmy Sprowles, Darlene Carnes, Gary Carnes and Ronnie Carnes as well as nine siblings.
Funeral service was held Aug. 26, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. John Stilts officiating.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019