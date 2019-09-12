Vernon Ray "Pete" Carter, 83, of Campbellsville was born on July 23, 1936 to the late James and Edna (Pritchard) Carter.

He died on Aug. 28, 2019, at the Taylor Regional Hospital.

He married Carolyn Gowen, who preceded him in death.

He later married Mildred Davis, who also preceded him.

He is survived by three children: Kenneth Carter, Pat Roution and Betty Hoosier, all of Campbellsville; 15 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a special friend and several other family and close friends.

Besides his wives, he was also preceded in death by two children, Michael David Carter and Shannon Renee Carter, two siblings and a grandson.

Funeral service was held Aug. 30, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.