Vicki Carol Self Collette, 70, daughter of the late Ernest Self and Mattie Morris Self, was born April 25, 1949, in Warren County, Kentucky.
She died at 2 p.m., Aug. 12, 2019, in Hodgenville.
She is survived by a half-sister, Jean Price of Bowling Green, several cousins and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jinger Renee Collette on March 20, 2010, and Cathy Collette on Nov. 26, 2013.
Graveside service was held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville with Dr. James E. Jones officiating.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019