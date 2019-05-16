Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Gail Glasgow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vickie Gail Glasgow, 67, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charles and Shirley Gentry Dennison, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Taylor Regional Hospital.

She was born September 17, 1951.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a charter member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church.

As a young lady, she fell in love with and married Murray Glasgow, who survives.

She provided a comfortable and welcoming home for her family until her health began to fail. She took great pleasure in raising flowers and garden vegetables, and found solace in fishing, raising a few farm animals or crocheting an heirloom.

Besides her husband, Murray Glasgow, she is survived by four children: VeAnna Hamilton and husband David of Campbellsville, Kathy Hensley-Harvey of Campbellsville, Phillip "Bo" Hensley and wife Marla of Elizabethtown, and LeAnne Parrish of Campbellsville; three brothers: Kennie Dennison and wife Connie of Campbellsville, David Dennison and wife Patty of Glasgow, and Ronnie Dennison of Glasgow; three sisters: Jean Grammer and husband Bob, Dianna Baker, and Dolly Dennison, all of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren: Tatum Hamilton, Whitney Houchens, Addie Grace Harvey, Chloe Harvey, Braden Harvey, Kayla Hensley, and Shane Hensley; three great-grandchildren: Maria, Riley, and Alba; nieces and nephews: Amy and Daniel Turner, Charlie Dennison, Brian and Lisa White, John and Julie Dennison, Branden Baker, and Troy Dennison; great nieces and nephews: Jacob and Angel Turner, Hayden and Shiloh Dennison, Sarah, Eli, Rickey, and Andrew Dennison, Aiden and Khloe White, and Brittany, Alexander, Bailey and Dillon Crawhorn; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service was held Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 10187 Hodgenville Road in Campbellsville by Bro. Terry Gaddie and Bro. Bob Grammer.

Burial followed in the church cemetery. Vickie Gail Glasgow, 67, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charles and Shirley Gentry Dennison, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Taylor Regional Hospital.She was born September 17, 1951.She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a charter member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church.As a young lady, she fell in love with and married Murray Glasgow, who survives.She provided a comfortable and welcoming home for her family until her health began to fail. She took great pleasure in raising flowers and garden vegetables, and found solace in fishing, raising a few farm animals or crocheting an heirloom.Besides her husband, Murray Glasgow, she is survived by four children: VeAnna Hamilton and husband David of Campbellsville, Kathy Hensley-Harvey of Campbellsville, Phillip "Bo" Hensley and wife Marla of Elizabethtown, and LeAnne Parrish of Campbellsville; three brothers: Kennie Dennison and wife Connie of Campbellsville, David Dennison and wife Patty of Glasgow, and Ronnie Dennison of Glasgow; three sisters: Jean Grammer and husband Bob, Dianna Baker, and Dolly Dennison, all of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren: Tatum Hamilton, Whitney Houchens, Addie Grace Harvey, Chloe Harvey, Braden Harvey, Kayla Hensley, and Shane Hensley; three great-grandchildren: Maria, Riley, and Alba; nieces and nephews: Amy and Daniel Turner, Charlie Dennison, Brian and Lisa White, John and Julie Dennison, Branden Baker, and Troy Dennison; great nieces and nephews: Jacob and Angel Turner, Hayden and Shiloh Dennison, Sarah, Eli, Rickey, and Andrew Dennison, Aiden and Khloe White, and Brittany, Alexander, Bailey and Dillon Crawhorn; and a host of other family and friends.Funeral service was held Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 10187 Hodgenville Road in Campbellsville by Bro. Terry Gaddie and Bro. Bob Grammer.Burial followed in the church cemetery. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close