Virginia B. Coffey, 94, was born in Campbellsville on August 2, 1924, to the late Charles Virgil Bryan and Beulah Wilkerson Bryan.
She died on June 15, 2019, in Lexington.
Her husband, William "Bill" Coffey, preceded her in death.
She is survived by: her sister, Betty Bryan Larimore; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and a special friend, Susanne Kinnaird.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother: Nelle Vaughn, Mary Anne Carter and Charles Lucian Bryan.
Funeral service was held on June 18, 2019, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington.
Burial followed in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Green County.
For more information, call Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home at 270-932-4271.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 21, 2019
