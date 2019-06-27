Virginia Gardner Crabb, 98, of Campbellsville, passed away June 8, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Facility in Hodgenville, Kentucky.
She is survived by a step-daughter, Judy Chaney, and two step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Cyrus Skaggs and Aubrey Crabb; parents: Virgil and Cola Gardner; brothers: Lester, Gilbert and James Gardner and sister, Winifred Yarbrough.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Cremation was chosen.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 27, 2019