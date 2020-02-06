Walter E. Spurling, 91, was born on Aug. 20, 1928, in Mannsville, to Benonie Spurling and Villa Cox Spurling.
He died on Jan. 30, 2020.
He united in marriage to Imogene Creech on Aug. 9, 1950, and she preceded him in death on March 13, 2019.
He is survived his sister, Doris Bade, of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Viars and husband, Danny, and Connie Lynn Smith and husband, Bill, of London, Kentucky; his special caregivers and supporters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters: Clifton, Lemuel, Regena, Inez and Katie.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church by Bro. Raymond Atwood.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020