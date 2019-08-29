Walter Forrest, 98, of Elkhorn, son of the late Alfred Lee Forrest and Maggie Belle Leonard Forrest, was born July 15, 1921, in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Elkhorn.

He united in marriage to Elizabeth Bright Oct. 8, 1949 and she preceded him in death March 6, 2016.

He is survived by one son and three daughters: Ronald Forrest and wife, Nancy of Elkhorn; Brenda Haycraft and husband, Darrell of Louisville; Donna Lankford and husband, Mike of Pekin, Indiana and Michelle Forrest of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.