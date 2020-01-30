Walter H. "Perk" Perkins, 86, son of the late Walter Perkins and Mae Logan Perkins, was born October 16, 1933 in Taylor County.
He died at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Robinson Creek Baptist Church.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a retired employee of Atmos Energy after forty years of service. Margaret could not recall ever hearing him say, "Wish I didn't have to work today". That is how much he truly enjoyed being around people. He was known as a "Mr. Fix It" and was the rock of the family. He also loved to camp and just enjoyed life.
He united in marriage to Margaret Durham on January 12, 1962.
Besides his wife, Margaret Durham Perkins, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son and two daughters: Steve Parker and Shari Walters, of Campbellsville, Timmy Nicholas, of Campbellsville and Shanna Smith, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Agnes Rainwater, of Campbellsville and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ellis Perkins and Ralph Perkins (in infancy).
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Collison III and Rev. Leo Curry.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
