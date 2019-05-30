Walter Lee Allen, 61, of Campbellsville, son of the late Lewis Allen and Lucille Martin Allen, was born October 19, 1957, in Taylor County, Kentucky.
He died at 10:15 p.m., May 22, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
He was a retired employee of the Campbellsville Independent School System who worked hard and enjoyed being with his coworkers.
He loved his family, the Lord, music and just people in general.
He played the guitar and sang for family and friends, but his hobbies also included gardening and being outdoors, as well as watching old westerns and Andy Griffith, especially Ernest T. Bass.
He united in marriage to Jenny Harden on February 15, 2014.
Besides his wife, Jenny Harden Allen of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son, Blake Allen of Campbellsville; one step-daughter, Julie Deel of Mansfield, Ohio; one brother, Raymond Allen and wife, Jessie of Campbellsville; two nieces and one nephew: Julie Allen, Jackie Allen and Dustin Allen; one great-niece, Ayreal Allen and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held on May 26, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Durham.
Burial was in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 30, 2019