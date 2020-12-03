Wanda "Bonnie" Gabehart, 80, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charlie Belden and Mattie Trailer Belden, was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Casey County.

She died at 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer Gabehart, of Campbellsville; one son, Richie Gabehart, of Campbellsville; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Gabehart, of Campbellsville; one grandson; a special friend, and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Michael Todd "Tee" Gabehart, Travis Paul Gabehart and Anthony Ray Gabehart in infancy, as well as a sister.

A private funeral service was held on Nov. 30 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Stilts.

Burial followed in Jones Chapel Cemetery.

