Wanda "Bonnie" Gabehart
1939 - 2020
Wanda "Bonnie" Gabehart, 80, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charlie Belden and Mattie Trailer Belden, was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Casey County.
She died at 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer Gabehart, of Campbellsville; one son, Richie Gabehart, of Campbellsville; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Gabehart, of Campbellsville; one grandson; a special friend, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Michael Todd "Tee" Gabehart, Travis Paul Gabehart and Anthony Ray Gabehart in infancy, as well as a sister.
A private funeral service was held on Nov. 30 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Stilts.
Burial followed in Jones Chapel Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
