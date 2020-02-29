Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Nadine (Sewell) McDonald. View Sign Service Information Norris-New Funeral Home, Inc. 601 North Main Street Burkesville , KY 42717 (270)-864-3411 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Nadine (Sewell) McDonald, 84, was born on June 1, 1935, in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Leslie Evert and Alta (Brake) Sewell.

She died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her son's residence in Campbellsville.

She was a member of the Burkesville First United Methodist Church, graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1954, acted as secretary for Cumberland County Middle School, worked at Bob Evans and Houchens and was a member of the Republican Women's Club.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Charles (Jo Ann) McDonald, of Campbellsville, and Steven James McDonald, of Bowling Green; grandsons: Matt (Megan) McDonald, of Campbellsville, and Luke McDonald, of Bowling Green; sisters-in-law: Ruth Sewell, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Barbara Anderson, of Burkesville; nieces: Marcia (Gary) Bryant, Lisa Adcox and Lori Anderson; nephews: Bernie (Debbie) Sewell, David Sewell and Charles Anderson as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry James McDonald, whom she wed on Jan. 21, 1957; a brother, Bernard Sewell and a brother-in-law, David Anderson.

Funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Morris officiating and eulogy by the Hon. David L. Williams.

Casket bearers were Matt McDonald, Luke McDonald, Bernie Sewell, David Sewell, Glen Murphy and Gary Murphy.

Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Burkesville First United Methodist Church.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.

