Warren Vincent "Vince" Hancock

Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Severns Valley Baptist Church Worship Center
1100 Ring Road
Elizabethtown, KY
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Severns Valley Baptist Church Worship Center
1100 Ring Road
Elizabethtown, KY
Obituary
Warren Vincent "Vince" Hancock, 84, of Elizabethtown, was born June 15, 1934, in Danville, Kentucky to Jacob Clarence (J.C.) and Dovia Casada Hancock.
He died at his home on May 23, 2019, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Curry Hancock, as well as his daughters Mary Elizabeth Hancock McCandless, of Monteplier, Ohio, and Ann Rachel Hancock Sullivan of Elizabethtown.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, in the Severns Valley Baptist Church Worship Center at 1100 Ring Road in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 11:30 a.m. in the SVBC Atrium and will continue following the service.
Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 6, 2019
