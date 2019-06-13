William Allen "Billy" Rice, 43, of Campbellsville was born on October 28, 1975.
He died on June 4, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Amanda (Sidebottom) Rice of Campbellsville; two children: Austin Cox and Lydia Sidebottom of Campbellsville; his father: William David Rice and wife Belinda of Columbia; step-parents: Sam Cox and wife Yvonne of Campbellsville; and a grandmother: Jacqueline Bricker of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann (Bricker) Cox, in 1999.
Funeral service was held June 9, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville, officiated by Bro. John Hall.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 13, 2019