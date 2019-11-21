William Dallas Carroll, 78, was born on Aug. 31, 1941, in Knifley, Kentucky, to Flo and Sanford Carroll.
He died on Nov. 1, 2019, in Missouri.
He is survived by his wife, Chris, and four brothers: Harold, Calvin, Jim Bob and Dave.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church located at 110 Front Street in Grain Valley, Missouri.
Burial will follow in the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019