William David Hedrick, 74, of Campbellsville, was born in Martin, Tennessee, on Aug. 30, 1944, to the late John Charles, Sr. and Christine Lenore (Jones) Hedrick.

He died on Aug. 18, 2019, in Glasgow at the T.J. Samson Medical Center following an extended illness.

He is survived by four siblings: Charles Hedrick, Jr. and Kathy Reuter, both of Campbellsville, Donnie Hedrick of Owen County and Susie Garrett of Jefferson County as well as many friends, coworkers, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Terry Reuter.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

He chose cremation and his ashes will be laid to rest with his parents in the Pleasureville Cemetery in Henry County.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.