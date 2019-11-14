William E. "Billy" Benningfield, 76, of Campbellsville, was born Sept. 2, 1943, in Taylor County to the late Clarence Benningfield and Jessie Evelyn Page Benningfield.
He died at 1:05 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He is survived by one son, Brad Benningfield, two brothers, five sisters and a special friend.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Graveside service was held Nov. 8, 2019, at Lebanon National Cemetery by Mark Carney with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019