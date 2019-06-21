William E. "Eddie" Bright, 61, of Elkhorn, son of the late W. C. Bright and Gladys Marie Grant Bright, was born January 15, 1958, in Taylor County, Kentucky.
He died at 4:28 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mt. Zion Church of God.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army, and was an employee of Murakami Manufacturing.
He loved fishing and hunting and was an avid bowler. He also enjoyed watching stock car racing.
He united in marriage to Brenda Mings on April 7, 1978.
Besides his wife, Brenda Bright of Elkhorn, he is survived by one son and one daughter: Jay Bright and wife, Stephanie Ann and Samantha Breanne Bright of Elkhorn; five grandchildren: Shania Renee Bright, Chloe Jade Bright, Isabella Marie Bright, Thomas Gunnar Cave and Dayton Lynn Ivie; one brother and two sisters: Clifton Bright and wife, Tina of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Beth Wood and husband, Curtis of Elkhorn and Melody Tucker and the late Rocky Tucker of Columbia; several aunts, nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
William was also preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Bright, on June 14, 2011.
Funeral service was held on June 15, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Doug Roberts.
Burial was in the family cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 21, 2019