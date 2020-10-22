William Lee Veatch, 80, of Campbellsville, son the late William Val Veatch and Annie Lee Shipp Veatch, was born on May 25, 1940, in Taylor County.

He died at 9:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

He was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, seng digging, riding four-wheelers and watching NASCAR races. But, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his daughters.

He is survived by five daughters: Melinda LaFollette and husband, Mike of Hodgenville, Kathy Dile and husband, Tony of Magnolia, Stacy Kendall and husband, Lee of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Shelia Coffey and husband, Steven of Gradyville and Jeanette Underwood and husband, Matt of LaGrange; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister and two brothers: Janice Sallee and husband, Delmar, Carl Veatch and Billy Veatch and wife, Mary Ann, of Campbellsville; one sister-in-law, Faye Veatch, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, David "Buck" Veatch, and two sisters, Mary Ann Veatch and Linda Faye Veatch in infancy.

A private funeral service was conducted, followed by a burial in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

