William Michael Hall Sr., 79, a lifelong resident of Campbellsville, son of the late Michael Medley Hall, M.D., and Sarah Elizabeth Shively Hall, was born on Nov. 7, 1940, in Jefferson County.

He died at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a lifetime member of Bethel First Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder.

He attended Campbellsville Independent Schools and graduated in May 1958. He later attended the University of Louisville, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in May 1963, before attending the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, where he obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence in January 1966.

He began his private law practice on May 11, 1966, and in January 1967 he entered into practice with James C. Miller and became known as Miller & Hall, Attorneys-At-Law.

He was an attorney in Taylor County from January 1970 to January 1978. He served as the 11th Judicial District Judge from January 1978 to January 1984 and then transitioned into becoming the 11th Judicial District Circuit Judge from January 1984 until his retirement in January 1998.

He was a member of the Elk Horn Pitman Masonic Lodge #124, the Kosair Shriners and the Sons of American Revolution.

He united in marriage to Lennie Imhoff on Aug. 8, 1958.

Besides his wife, Lennie Imhoff Hall, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son and one daughter: Michelle Hall O'Rourke and husband, Brian, and William Michael Hall Jr. and wife, Janean, all of Campbellsville; four grandchildren: Fiaran M. Cox, Cooper Hall, Griffin Hall and Truman Hall, all of Campbellsville; one brother-in-law, Allen L. Burress, of Campbellsville; his little Schnauzer, Lucy, whom he loved so much; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Anne Hall Burress and Abby Hall Carter.

His family chose cremation, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bethel First Presbyterian or the "Make Today Count" cancer support group and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

