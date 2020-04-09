Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Bill" Perkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William R. "Bill" Perkins, 71, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He was born July 7, 1948, in Lebanon to the late O.R. "Rube" Perkins and Edith Payne Perkins.

He was twice retired from B.I.G. of McDonough, Georgia. He started with them as terminal manager of Bennett Truck Transport and retired the second time with Bennett DriveAway as a corporate level employee, manager of business development in July 2018.

He served his country honorably, being a US Army Vietnam War Veteran of 1969-70, then as a Try 1 with the local US Army National Guard of Campbellsville, ending in 1975.

He continued as local Chairman of Veterans Services for Memorial Day, July Fourth and, of course, Veterans Day, more recently adding Vietnam Veterans Day, each March 29.

He was always ready to help any veteran and was a life member of The VFW, Post #5910 in Lebanon, as well as an active member in The American Legion Post #82 of Campbellsville.

He was also a Colonel of many years with The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

His favorite passings of time were trading, riding the Harleys or working at the farm.

He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Point Pleasant Lighthouse Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, O.R. "Rube" Perkins and Edith Payne Perkins, a brother, James E. "Sonny" Perkins and a step-nephew, Ricky Caple.

Survivors include a very special lady friend, Linda C. Richardson, of Bardstown; one sister, Shirley Perkins Caple (Donnie) of Plant City, Florida; a sister-in-law, Ocilla Perkins, of Elk Horn; two nephews, N. Rocky Sprowles of Louisville and Rex M. Perkins (Margie), of Campbellsville; one step-niece, Donna Caple, of Winter Haven, Florida; four great nephews and one great niece, along with aunts, uncles and a host of other family and friends.

Under direction of The Office of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 all funeral services were performed privately.

A private burial was held in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign the online guest book may do so at

Memorials for William R. "Bill" Perkins are suggested to be Gideon Bibles or donations to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard and can be made by contacting the funeral home. William R. "Bill" Perkins, 71, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020.He was born July 7, 1948, in Lebanon to the late O.R. "Rube" Perkins and Edith Payne Perkins.He was twice retired from B.I.G. of McDonough, Georgia. He started with them as terminal manager of Bennett Truck Transport and retired the second time with Bennett DriveAway as a corporate level employee, manager of business development in July 2018.He served his country honorably, being a US Army Vietnam War Veteran of 1969-70, then as a Try 1 with the local US Army National Guard of Campbellsville, ending in 1975.He continued as local Chairman of Veterans Services for Memorial Day, July Fourth and, of course, Veterans Day, more recently adding Vietnam Veterans Day, each March 29.He was always ready to help any veteran and was a life member of The VFW, Post #5910 in Lebanon, as well as an active member in The American Legion Post #82 of Campbellsville.He was also a Colonel of many years with The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.His favorite passings of time were trading, riding the Harleys or working at the farm.He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Point Pleasant Lighthouse Baptist Church.He is preceded in death by his parents, O.R. "Rube" Perkins and Edith Payne Perkins, a brother, James E. "Sonny" Perkins and a step-nephew, Ricky Caple.Survivors include a very special lady friend, Linda C. Richardson, of Bardstown; one sister, Shirley Perkins Caple (Donnie) of Plant City, Florida; a sister-in-law, Ocilla Perkins, of Elk Horn; two nephews, N. Rocky Sprowles of Louisville and Rex M. Perkins (Margie), of Campbellsville; one step-niece, Donna Caple, of Winter Haven, Florida; four great nephews and one great niece, along with aunts, uncles and a host of other family and friends.Under direction of The Office of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 all funeral services were performed privately.A private burial was held in Lebanon National Cemetery.Those wishing to sign the online guest book may do so at www.auberryguptonfh.com. Memorials for William R. "Bill" Perkins are suggested to be Gideon Bibles or donations to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard and can be made by contacting the funeral home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close