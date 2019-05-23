Willie A. Haskins, 84, of Campbellsville, died on May 11, 2019, at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky.
Haskins was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two daughters, Wanda Goodin of Campbellsville and Theresa Smith of Louisville, Kentucky.
Funeral service was held on May 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Campbellsville with Rev. Michael Caldwell officiating.
Burial followed in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Buchanan, Robinson & Percell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 23, 2019