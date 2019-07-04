Willie Leon Tungate, 88, of Campbellsville, was born in Marion County on January 1, 1931, to the late Enos and Rhoda Ellen (Howell) Tungate.
He died on June 11, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by three children: Leona Armstrong and Doyle Tungate, both of Campbellsville and Tom Tungate, of Mannsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Elizabeth (Followell) Tungate.
Funeral service was held on June 14, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 4, 2019