Willie Wise, 85, of Campbellsville, son of the late Ira Wise and Sarah Phillips Wise, was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Taylor County.

He died at 5:02 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Hazel Marple on Dec. 29, 1956, and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2012.

He is survived by two stepsons, Wally Humphress and wife, Peggy, of Campbellsville, and Howard Humphress and wife, Patty, of Canton, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Wise, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother; a special friend and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Stephen "Steve" Wise; one brother and one sister.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Haywood Riner and Rev. Brent Gupton.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.