Wilma Diann Hardesty, 73, of Louisville, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Maurice Hardesty and Iva Richerson Hardesty, was born on June 29, 1947, in Marion County.

She died at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Louisville.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Benningfield Harrison and husband, Dale "Bo," and Lisa Benningfield Skinner and husband, Jerry, of Louisville; three grandchildren; one brother; a sister-in-law, two nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jean Hardesty.

Her funeral service was held on Oct. 18 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. J. Alvin Hardy.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

