Wilma Diann Hardesty
1947 - 2020
Wilma Diann Hardesty, 73, of Louisville, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Maurice Hardesty and Iva Richerson Hardesty, was born on June 29, 1947, in Marion County.
She died at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Louisville.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Benningfield Harrison and husband, Dale "Bo," and Lisa Benningfield Skinner and husband, Jerry, of Louisville; three grandchildren; one brother; a sister-in-law, two nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jean Hardesty.
Her funeral service was held on Oct. 18 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. J. Alvin Hardy.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
OCT
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
