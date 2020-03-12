Winfred Sprowles, 83, of Campbellsville, son of the late Claude Sprowles and Velma Martin Sprowles, was born on Nov. 13, 1936, in Taylor County.
He died at 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mt. Gilboa Baptist Church.
He was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville after 42 years of service and was also a farmer.
He united in marriage to Gertrude Hunt on Jan. 16, 1954.
He liked to fish and was an animal lover. He loved working in the garden and always grew the best tomatoes and watermelons, which all his neighbors enjoyed.
Besides his wife, Gertrude Hunt Sprowles, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Worley and husband, Bill, of Louisville; a special nephew, Keith Sprowles and wife, Donna, of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Russell Sprowles.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Arnold Sprowles.
Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020