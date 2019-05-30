Woodford Glen Bottoms, Jr., 61, the son of the late Woodford Glen, Sr. and Eula Mae (Hicks) Bottoms, was born Saturday, March 15, 1958, in Taylor County.
He died on May 25, 2019, in Campbellsville.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Jason Bottoms.
He is survived by two daughters and a son: Jaclyn "Jackie" Bottoms, Kari Bottoms and Chase Bottoms, all of Campbellsville.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. with Doug Keltner officiating.
Cremation will follow.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 30, 2019