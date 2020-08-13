Zola M. Hettinger, 90, was born on Oct. 18, 1929, in Green County to the late Johnnie and Grace Sidebottom McFelia.

She died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home in Campbellsville.

She had made a profession of faith and was a licensed practical nurse. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bing Hettinger.

She is survived by one son, Bruce Dangerfield, of Campbellsville; one daughter, Jozette Booth, of Annapolis, Maryland; one granddaughter, Leah and Collin Caputo; two great-grandchildren, Will and Caroline Caputo, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held in the Macedonia Cemetery in the Donansburg Community of Green County on Aug. 10, where interment followed.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and can be made through Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg, which was in charge of arrangements.

