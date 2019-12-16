HARROGATE - Jefferson "Jeff" Birchfield Hunter Massengill age 54 of Harrogate, TN passed away December 13, 2019. Jeff was a sweet special angel with big beautiful brown eyes. He loved playing with his toy truck, yarn string, and lizard. He also enjoyed spending time with his special friend Tyler. He is preceded in death by his mother Hester Hunter Massengill and his nephew Stacy Wiley. He is survived by his sisters Rachel Hunter and Robin Wilder and his brothers James Hunter, Clifford Hunter, Clyde Massengill, Gene Massengill, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rachel Hunter to help with expenses.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with eulogy by Buddy Joe Hunter. Music will be provided by Aaron Hunter.Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11AM in the New Hunter Cemetery.

Pallbearers: James Hunter, Jesse Yoakum, Clifford Hunter,Clyde Massengill, Alva Dean Wilder, Matthew Massengill

