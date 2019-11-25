TAZEWELL - Tipton Tip Venable age 93 of Tazewell, entered this life March 4, 1926 departed to his eternal home November 23, 2019 at his home with his loving family and special niece Connie Lester by his side. Tip often gave his testimony of accepting the Lord as his savior at the age of 10 at Little Sycamore Baptist Church where he remained a member.

Tip leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years Lillie McAfee Venable ,she was the love of his life and childhood sweetheart.

Daughters: JoAnn Bunch and Mary Lou Mallicoat, the true joy of his life were his

grandchildren ;Charles Tipton Bunch and Jo-Anna and Rev. Mitch Burke, great Grandchildren Lily Faith Burke and Noah Mitchell Burke.

Sisters: Betty Venable , Barbara Runions.

Sisters-in-laws: Betty Duncan and Juanita Venable .

Tip was preceded in death by parents Tilman and Lura Venable, father and mother- in-law Rev. David Edward and Angie McAfee, son- in- law Rev.David Mallicoat, brothers; Clarence, Clyde, Claude, Cecil, Kenneth, Shirley, Darvin and Billy Joe.

Sisters: Helen Massengill, Edith Green and Ellen Venable.

Tip also leaves behind dear friends and family that he loved.

The family will receive friends Monday November 25 from 6-8pm at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell. Funeral service will be Tuesday November 26 at 11:00am in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in New Tazewell, with burial to follow in the Little Sycamore Campbell cemetery.

Officiating service will be Rev. Lonnie Dalton, Rev. Mitch Burke, Rev. J.C. Bull and Hon. John McAfee

Singers: Descendants Thru Grace

Pallbearers: Charles Bunch, Rev. Mitch Burke, Noah Burke, Ed Johns, Jerald Nunn, Travis Lester, Harold Barnard.

Honorary Pallbearers: Joe McAfee, Jim McAfee, Carl Bolton, Tip Nunn, Earl Ridings, Bill Williams, Tommy Hurst, David Bennett, Alan Parker and all Veterans Present .

In Lieu of flowers Tip requested donations to be made to Little Sycamore Campbell Cemetery c/o Secretary-treasure Jo-Ann Bunch 1934 Grubb St Tazewell, TN 37879

Coffey Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.

