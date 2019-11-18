NEW TAZEWELL - Alice S Johnson, age 78 of New Tazewell, Tn was born April 27, 1941 and passed away on November 13 after a brief illness. As one of 11 children of Callie Virgil and Geneva Simmons, Alice accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Head of Barren Missionary Baptist Church of New Tazewell. The Lord's path led Alice to become a nurse and serve her community faithfully for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years William "Bill" Johnson, father Callie Virgil Simmons, mother Geneva Nora Watson Simmons, brothers Carl Lennis Simmons, William "Wig" Edward Simmons, Callie "C.V." Virgil Simmons Jr, David Simmons, sisters, Marjorie Brown, Mourine Alida Keck, Virginia Violet Wyatt.

Alice is survived by brother Robert Ewing Simmons, sisters Alma Naomi Harmon, Deloris Elizabeth Swiney, daughter Lisa Rene Leonard, granddaughter Alicia Nicole Bailey and husband Dennis, grandson Mark Evan Leonard, great grandson and the Light of her life Colton Jett Leonard, son William "Billy" Johnson Jr and wife Tammy, grandson William "Trey" Johnson III, as well as, special sisters in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends made over the many years of being a lifelong resident of Claiborne County.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15 from 4 until 8pm at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16 at 11:00am in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Tommy Louthan Jr and Rev Robert Simmons officiating. Singers include Rachel Simmons and the Dunsmores. Procession will follow the service with burial in the Irish Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Jeff Simmons, Robert Simmons, Roy Simmons, Josh Williams, Larry Keck, Brad Gilbert. Honorary Pallbearers: Clarence Ford, Colton Jett Leonard.

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.