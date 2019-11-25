New Tazewell - Anna Mae Cochran, age 88, of New Tazewell passed away on November 17, 2019.

She was a member of Cloud's Memorial Baptist Church and was saved at age 18. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wes Green and Rosie Green and by her 12 siblings; also preceded in death by her sons, George Richard Cochran and Gary Lynn Cochran.

Survivors include son Roger Cochran and wife Rita; daughter, Becky Richardson and husband Sam; son, Eddie Cochran ad wife Linda. Also survived by a special nephew, Charles Cinnamon. Anna Mae was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday November 20th from 5 until 7 PM at Fairview Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in Fairview Baptist Church. The graveside service will be Thursday November 21st at 10 AM in the Robertson Cemetery, the procession will leave from Coffey Funeral Home. Rev. Adam Daniels and Rev. Larry Beeler officiating and David Painter, singer. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.