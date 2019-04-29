CLAIBORNE COUNTY - Archie Joseph Daniels born April 25, 1959 and passed away at Claiborne Medical Center on April 24, 2019. He was saved at the age of ten at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he was a lifetime member. Archie was preceded in death by his father Mire Daniels and mother Gladys Marie Daniels. Brother Jerry Mire Daniels, brother Bruce Edward Daniels and brother-in-law Keith Caldwell.

He is survived by his brother Wendell Ray Daniels and wife Debbie Daniels. Sister Sueann Caldwell and sister Teresa Arritta Billingsley and husband David Wayne Billingsley. As well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family wanted to say a special thanks to the CNA's and nursing staff at Claiborne Rehab Center.

The family will receive friends on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church from 10 AM until 12 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 12 PM with Rev Mack Daniels officiating and Rev. Leo Surber officiating the service. Singers will be Lisa Wilder and the Red Hill Singers. The graveside service will follow in the Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Pillion, Jody Daniels, Jordan Billingsley, James Billingsley, Travis Brock, and David Billingsley. With honorary pallbearers Daniel Pillion, Eli Pillion, Trevor Brock, Nikoda Brock, and Jericho Brock.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.