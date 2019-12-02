Barry Hughes

Obituary
TAZEWELL - Barry Hughes, age 58, of Tazewell, TN; was born January 10, 1961 and passed away on November 28, 2019. Barry was proud to be a Hughes, and husband, and step-father. Barry is survived by his wife Billie Hughes. Step-son Jeremy Smith. Father Douglas Hughes. Step-mother Mickie Hughes. Mother Joy Jones. Brother Michael Hughes. Sisters Connie Hughes Orta and Kerry Hughes Beavers. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

As per his wishes Barry will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Published in Claiborne Progress from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
