TAZEWELL - Becky Lynn Rowland Helton age 56 of Tazewell, TN was born May 30, 1962 and went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday April 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her infant child; grandparents Singleton and Lydia Rowland, Alfred Cecil and Edna Surber; father, Hubert Rowland; her special and loved friends Gene and Willene Seal.

She is survived by her Mother: Betty Rowland her Fiance' Terry Seal

Daughter: Samantha Mechelle Helton; brothers, James Cecil and wife Evelyn Rowland; Carl Keith and wife Cherri Rowland; sisters, Mary Jane and Husband Dennis Janeway, Deborah Ann Burchette; nephew, Joshua Christopher Pace; nieces, Summer Melissa Musanje, Hannah Nicole Burchette and Sarah Elizabeth Janeway; two great nephews, three great nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation for all the wonderful care and love that Pam and Ashton of Avalon Hospice has given to her.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday April 12, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN with funeral service to follow at 7:00 Friday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 13, 2019 in the Hubert Rowland Family Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Jeremy Buchanan and Rev. Charlie Widner.

Singers: Karen and Kasey Hurst

Pallbearers: Dennis Janeway, Kelly Seal, Keith Musanje, Joshua Pace, Russell Ruszkowski and Gary Ruszkowski.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.