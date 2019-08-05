TAZEWELL — Betty "Ruth" Parker Coffey, age 85, of Tazewell, TN was born May 31, 1934 and passed away at her home on Tuesday July 30, 2019. She was saved at an early age and was a faithful member of Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Ruth was a wonderful Christian woman that loved her church, family, community, and everyone. She worked 22 years for the Avon Corporation in Atlanta GA, plus 20 years for Farm Bureau New Tazewell, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Leona "Riddle" Parker; Husband of 38 years Rev. Bill Coffey; Brothers: Edward "Buck" Parker and wife Pauline, Mack Parker and wife Eva, Fred Parker, Denny Parker; Sisters: Ether Roden and husband Guy, Evelyn Johnson and husband Bill ; Infant sister Opal; Sister-In-Law Connie Parker; Brother-In-Laws: Clyde Cooper, Walter Preston, Gene Mansfield.

She is survived by sisters and brothers: Irene Cooper Preston, Ruby Mansfield, MacArthur Parker and wife Debbie, Tommy Parker; And a host of nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday August 2, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday in the Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Jakie Cunningham and Rev. Jerry Surber;

Singers: Chittum Chapel Church Choir;

Pallbearers: Spencer Caylor, Benny Coffey, Scott Coffey, Jason Parker, Brody Parker and Michael Dalton.

Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Parker, Sammy Parker, Eddie Parker, James Parker, Rick Davis, Tony Jennings, Harold Johnson.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.