TAZEWELL — Mrs. Beulah Lynn Essary age 98 of Tazewell was born April 17, 1921 and went home to be with the Lord December 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful member of the Cedar Fork Baptist Church. She was the oldest charter member since 1939 where she led the singing for more than 50 years. She was an Avon representative for over 55 years. Mrs. Beulah drove a school bus for over 15 years.

She is preceded in death by her: Parents: Mont and Marie (Henderson) Hurst; Her loving husband of 56 years: Carson Essary; Brothers: Roy and Beverly Hurst; Sisters: Wilma Spoth and Velma Foister; Grandson-in-law: Maxwell Daniels.

She is survived by her: Daughters: Carolyn and husband Floyd Ball, Patricia and husband Mark Campbell, Diane and husband Terry Givens; Grandchildren: Kendall and wife Renate` Walker, Melissa Daniels, Brandon Givens and wife Ashley, Samantha Large and Husband Mark; Great-Grandchildren: Brooke Walker and Summer Walker, Ashley Hess and husband Victor, Ryan Daniels and wife Beth, Chelsea Daniels, Chelsey and Ellie Large; 5 Great-Great Grandchildren; And a host of many other loving friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Cedar Fork Baptist Church

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Campbell, Rev. Kendall Walker and Rev. George Cole officiating. Music will be provided by David Painter and Barbara Hatfield.

Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 AM in the Irish Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Brandon Givens, Ryan Daniels, J.C. Cox, Mike Sweet, Asher Noe and Trent Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers: Zane Mills, Robert Heatherly, Steve Carroll, Mark Large,Shawn Goode, Justin Gilbert and Allen Hurst.