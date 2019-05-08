TAZEWELL - SGM Retired Billy W. Buchanan, born May 13, 1938 and went to his Heavenly Home May 2, 2019 at Tazewell, TN. SGM Buchanan was preceded in death by his parents W.R. and Pearl Breeding Buchanan and Brother Raymond. Billy met the love of his life in Tazewell, TN May 1957 and married in the following year. He served 29 years in the United States Army.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Barbara Noe Buchanan

Brother: Joe and Polly Buchanan of Crossville, TN

Sister: Bonnie and Gilbert Wicker of Decatur, TN

Ralph and Carolyn Buchanan of Athens, TN

Roy and Judy Buchanan of Decatur, TN

Several Nieces and nephews and a host of friends and loved ones.

Special Caregiver: Molly Sturgill

Special Thanks to Claiborne Health and Rehab. Medical Center Nursing Staff, especially all the Nurses and CNA's and Smoky Mountain Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday May 6, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors.

Ministers: Rev. Mike Vandergriff and Rev. Ed Newchester

Eulogy: Rev. Paul Keith

Singers: Charlotte Keith and Victory Assemble of God Singers

Pallbearers: Art Richardson, Harold Richardson, Joe Williams, Jim Williams, Howard Walker and Mike Brewer

Honorary Pallbearers: Jack Payne, Doyle Caylor, Donnie Noe and John England.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.