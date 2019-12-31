NEW TAZEWELL — Mr. Billy Isaac Walker age 87 of New Tazewell, TN was born April 14, 1932 and passed away at his home on December 22, 2019 with his wife and children by his bedside.

He was the son of the late Ottis and Mae Walker

He is preceded in death an infant Daughter: Sherry Regina Walker and Grandson Jason Barnard Walker

Brother: Wayne Walker and wife Margaret

Sister: Edwina McBee and husband Ben

He was survived by his loving wife of 64 years: Bobbie Hill Walker

Son: Tony Walker and wife Kathy

Daughter: Scarlett Neely and husband Rusty

Granddaughters: Mindy Suzann Walker

Lacey Dawn Farmer and husband Jason

Great Grandchildren: Walker Reed Ray, Addison Katherin Walker, Waylon Josiah Greer,

Barrett Walker Farmer, Lane Isaac Farmer and Josie Kate Farmer.

Sister: Imogene Pressnell

He is also survived by a host of many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family received friends Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5PM till 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel.

Gravside services were conducted Tuesday December 24, 2019 at 11AM in the Burch Cemetery with with Rev. Lawrence Fultz and the Rev. Jimmy Poore officiating.

Pallbearers: Walker Reed Ray, Russell Neely, Jason Farmer, Barry Hill, Jimmy Poore and Scott Hill

Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. George Day, Danny Stone, Wesley Stone, Johnny McAfee, Doug Trent, John Edwards, Steve Love, Danny Callebs, Junior Surber, Johnny Barnard and Terry McBee