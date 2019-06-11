BLOUNTVILLE - Bobby Jack Hurst, 86 of Blountville, Tennessee passed away June 3rd surrounded in love by his family at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Bob was born in Knoxville TN. the oldest of eleven children to Samuel and Ruby Hurst. He spent his childhood in Knox and Claiborne counties. After a stint in the army, Bob married his sweetheart Donna in 1957 and moved to Bristol Tn where he helped to establish Albers Drug Company, he later became a Fireman for the City of Bristol Tennessee until retirement.

Retirement though for him did not mean slowing down. In 2012 at the age of 79 he biked the Virginia Creeper Trail. He was a second degree Mason, a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple and escorted hundreds of children for treatment to hospitals in South Carolina and Ohio for many years. As an active volunteer at the Carter Fold Music Center he could be found Saturday evenings greeting visitors at the museum. He loved gardening and leaves several fine tomato plants for his family to tend.

He was preceded in death by parents "Jim" and Ruby Hurst, sister Kay, brothers Ben, Bud, Johnny, Jerry and Sonny. Left to cherish his memory, wife of 62 years Donna, Daughter Angela and son in law Trone, son Jack " my parrot" and daughter-in-law Lorrie, sister Sandy, brothers Bill, David, Rick and many many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Many thanks to Dr Marcus Williams, Michele Mead NP, the surgical team at BRMC and the nurses in ICU who cared for him.

Private services will be held at a later date, if you would like to make a memorial contribution in his name please consider the The Carter Family Memorial Music Center( AP Carter Hwy, PO Box 111, Hilton's, Va 24258) or the Jackson Cemetery( 157 Lone Mountain Boat Dock Lane, Tazewell, Tn, 37879).

Gray Funeral Home