TAZEWELL — Bobby Ray Epperson, 77, born in October 21, 1942 in Tazewell, TN passed away at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He retired from the Air Force as a Master Sargent. During his time in the military he worked in the post office and served in the Vietnam War twice.He retired again from Veteran Affairs as a loan officer.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife Apolonia Epperson; daughters Lorie James, Michelle (Gerald) Taylor; son Robert Epperson; three brothers Leroy (Betty) Epperson, Gary Epperson and Michael (Wanda) Epperson; step sister, Joan (Larry) Martin; sister-in-law Anna Solimando; five grandchildren & several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Mildred Solimando, father Michael Solimando, brother Jerry Epperson, brother Frank Solimando, daughter Lisa Marie Epperson, his granddaughter Ann Marie Harness, grandsons Alex Taylor and Nathan Gicker.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made in Bobby's memory to the .