LITTLE SYCAMORE — On January 28, 2020 Buddy D. Runions entered the Kingdom of God. He was born April 16, 1931 in Little Sycamore Tennessee where he loved to squirrel hunt and learned how to swim in Little Sycamore Creek. At the age of 12 he began working for his father Ross Runions at Rose Service Station in Tazewell TN. He graduated from Claiborne County High school where he loved playing Varsity Basketball. Shortly after graduating High School he was drafted by the U.S. Army. He was stationed at the 38th Parallel and served as a Corporal for the 101st Airborne managing all ammunition entering Korea. After returning from Korea he returned to work for his father at Runions Service Station. He then got a job as a part time mail career and later became State Representative of the 82nd and 83rd General Assembly for the 6th District.

He is most known for his work in Claiborne County as the owner of Bud's Pic N Pay. After retirement from the Grocery ownership he and his wife Peggy became Co-managers of Dogwood Heights Market, owner of a Brach Candy route, multiple clothing stores, and Just a Buck or Two of Rogersville TN. He believed in small business ownership and was committed to providing jobs for people of all ages. He started businesses in small towns from Clinton, Tennessee to Pennington Gap, Virginia. He went on to work for the Knoxville Coliseum where he would retire from the City of Knoxville.

His last place of Employment was at Dollywood where he worked at Red's Diner and enjoyed talking to tourist about East TN and The Gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved fishing on Norris Lake. He was a frequent customer at Lone Mountain, Straight Creek, and Claiborne Boat Docks. He also had a long-time passion for University of Tennessee Athletics. He first began attending games with his father when Robert Neyland was the coach and he traveled all over the Southeast to watch them play. His last residence was in Cosby Tennessee and was a member of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Newport TN. His greatest passion was studying the Bible. He loved his Church families at Lincoln Avenue Baptist as well as First Free Will Baptist Church of Newport TN.

He preceded the death of his father Ross Runions, mother Eppie Runions, sister Octavia Humphrey, and grandson Joey Wolfenbarger.

He is survived in death by his loving wife of 43 years Peggy Runions, Sisters Joan Minton and Nancy Hight, Sons David, Danny, Donny, Greg Wolfenbarger, Brad and Randy Runions. Grandsons Michael Wolfenbarger, Daniel, Dylan, Isaiah, and Nathan Runions and Granddaughters Brianna Gamez and Sophia Runions. Great Grandsons Carter Runions and Miles Wolfenbarger and Great Granddaughter Caitlyn Wolfenbarger.

His family would like to thank Dr. Fred Hurst, the Tennova North Hospital and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for their care of him. Memorial gifts can be given to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM at the Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Newport, TN with Rev. Randy Runions officiating. Music will be provided by the LABC praise team. Family and friends will meet Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 AM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home to go in procession to the Cook Cemetery on Sycamore.

Pallbearers: Dylan Runions, Isaiah Runions, Nathan Runions, Donald Suggs, Steve Sowder, Vince Lillard and Michael Wolfenbarger.

