TAZEWELL - Callie Belle Delph age 89 of Tazewell, TN was born June 30, 1929 and passed away June 23, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simp and Mandy Delph; all her sisters, brothers, daughter Norma; sons-in-law, Lonnie Young, Billy Joe Bray, daughter-in-law, Sandy Delph. Callie was saved at an early age in Flatwoods, VA. She was a second mother (Granny) to many of her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Kyle Delph of Shelbyville, IND

Anna Bishop of Morristown, TN

Lucy Bray of Tazewell, TN

Grace Pollard (Frank) of Talbott, TN

Hazel Daniels, Barbara Young, Kathleen Delph and Paul Delph (Gail) all of Tazewell, TN

15 beloved Grandchildren, 28 great Grandchildren, 10 great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family want to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Nurses. A special thanks to her care givers at home.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday June 27, 2019 in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Irish Memorial Garden.

Ministers: Rev. Keith Cinniamon and Rev. Matt Seals

Singer: Kenny Brown

Pallbearers: Billy Hatley, Kirklyn Barnard, Lynn Delph, Scott Leedy, Johnny Delph and Dawson Delph

Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Petty, Lee Delph, Nate Seals, Hayden Seals and Christian Barnard.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.